harbor city
173 Apartments for rent in Harbor City, Los Angeles, CA
$
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 Unit Available
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
1 Unit Available
26612 President Avenue
26612 President Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,650
300 sqft
This property is a short term to long term fully furnished and more than a 5 star hotel. All you need is your clothes!
1 Unit Available
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.
1 Unit Available
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Harbor City
25 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
4 Units Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
23429 S Vermont Avenue
23429 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1447 sqft
Welcome to Belcourt Community. Enjoy this a Bright End Unit with a lot of Natural Light, it is recently upgraded with new flooring, updated baths and new paint. Is located in a quiet part of the community.
1 Unit Available
26015 Narbonne Avenue
26015 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances surround gleaming cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate and tile floors in the living room and kitchen, the bedrooms are carpeted.
1 Unit Available
2054 W 236th Place
2054 West 236th Place, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2418 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING, CLEAN BACK YARD. LOTS OF ROOM, GREAT SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
1 Unit Available
604 West G Street
604 West G Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744 - Rent: $1,450 Per Month - Deposit: $1,800 - 600 or Better Credit Score - 1 Bedroom - 1
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
1 Unit Available
1945 W 254th Street
1945 West 254th Street, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Updated, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - Front house includes small yard and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
25843 Eshelman Avenue
25843 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1482 sqft
Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room.
1 Unit Available
25106 Feijoa Avenue
25106 Feijoa Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex style property located in Lomita. Unit is newly remodeled offering new plank style flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a new stove. Unit also offers washer and dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
2032 Andreo Avenue
2032 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Our office is proud to present 2032 Andreo. This classic California Bungalow is the detached front house on a duplex property.
1 Unit Available
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
1 Unit Available
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2538 sqft
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.
1 Unit Available
2230 Stonewood Court
2230 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1351 sqft
Beautiful Gardens Townhome on the north end of Stonewood Court. Spacious deck off off the Dining/Kitchen area. Great for barbecue and just relaxing. Many upgrades in this ideal home.
1 Unit Available
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!
1 Unit Available
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.
1 Unit Available
24642 Eshelman
24642 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
895 sqft
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit.
