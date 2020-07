Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed elevator green community parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Wilshire, located adjacent to Hancock Park, and surrounded by Hollywood and Beverly Hills, boasts newly renovated 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes; all with sleek, modern finishes, including granite or quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, private balconies and spacious living rooms for entertaining. Avalon Wilshire also features on-site amenities for residents to enjoy, including street-level shops and restaurants, fitness center, lounge, and courtyard with grills and seating.