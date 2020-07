Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly golf room pool table

COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020.



550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market. Contact us today to learn about pre-leasing options.



We’re working remotely to do our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Although we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour with us today. We can’t wait to show you around!