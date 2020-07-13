19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA 91324 Northridge
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 4
$2,706
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1710 · Avail. Jul 19
$3,145
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft
Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 23
$3,221
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artisan Square.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
alarm system
conference room
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in the heart of Northridge, CA, Artisan Square Town Homes offer a truly unique living experience! Enjoy modern conveniences such as attached garages, fire places and spacious living areas in a quaint, comfortable setting. Just seconds away from the Northridge Fashion Center, California State University, Northridge, and other dining and entertainment destinations, our community is an ideal place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45
