Artisan Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM

Artisan Square

19200 Nordhoff St · (747) 202-6273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,221

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artisan Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
alarm system
conference room
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in the heart of Northridge, CA, Artisan Square Town Homes offer a truly unique living experience! Enjoy modern conveniences such as attached garages, fire places and spacious living areas in a quaint, comfortable setting. Just seconds away from the Northridge Fashion Center, California State University, Northridge, and other dining and entertainment destinations, our community is an ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Artisan Square have any available units?
Artisan Square has 3 units available starting at $2,706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Artisan Square have?
Some of Artisan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Artisan Square currently offering any rent specials?
Artisan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Artisan Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Artisan Square is pet friendly.
Does Artisan Square offer parking?
Yes, Artisan Square offers parking.
Does Artisan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Artisan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Artisan Square have a pool?
Yes, Artisan Square has a pool.
Does Artisan Square have accessible units?
No, Artisan Square does not have accessible units.
Does Artisan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Artisan Square has units with dishwashers.

