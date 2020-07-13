Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving alarm system conference room bbq/grill internet access

Located in the heart of Northridge, CA, Artisan Square Town Homes offer a truly unique living experience! Enjoy modern conveniences such as attached garages, fire places and spacious living areas in a quaint, comfortable setting. Just seconds away from the Northridge Fashion Center, California State University, Northridge, and other dining and entertainment destinations, our community is an ideal place to call home.