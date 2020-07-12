/
harbor gateway south
208 Apartments for rent in Harbor Gateway South, Los Angeles, CA
5 Units Available
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
3 Units Available
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
1 Unit Available
1607 W 205th Street
1607 W 205th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath, 1000 sq ft, washer/dryer hookups, fridge, gas stove, two covered parking spots, side yard, central AC, pets allowed with additional $50/month pet rent OR $500 pet deposit (depending on pet, up to owner's discretion), $2995 a month
1 Unit Available
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.
1 Unit Available
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.
1 Unit Available
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.
1 Unit Available
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
1648 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled.
1 Unit Available
1522 Del Amo Boulevard
1522 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit) - Rent: $1,825 Per Month - Deposit: $2,100 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -
25 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
17820 Harvard Blvd.
17820 Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Some - Welcome home to this one of a kind single-family home in Gardena. Your new house has been masterfully renovated with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, tile and hardwood floors throughout, and designer touches.
1 Unit Available
20425 Raymond Avenue
20425 South Raymond Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1534 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Available immediately- Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac area in Torrance, this beautiful, total remodeled single family home is waiting to welcome you
1 Unit Available
23429 S Vermont Avenue
23429 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1447 sqft
Welcome to Belcourt Community. Enjoy this a Bright End Unit with a lot of Natural Light, it is recently upgraded with new flooring, updated baths and new paint. Is located in a quiet part of the community.
1 Unit Available
1262 W. 166th Street #4
1262 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1340 sqft
Beautiful Modern Rear Townhouse 3 Bed 3 Ba~BJ Properties - 1262 W. 166th St., Gardena Townhouse for rent 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths Built in 2004 Stove Dishwasher Central heating 1,507 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
17023 S New Hampshire Avenue
17023 New Hampshire Avenue, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3214 sqft
Newer built Single Family Residence in excellent Gardena location with close shopping and freeway accessibility. Large 3,200 sq.ft+ home boast 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -25
921 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1 unit is clean, bright freshly painted with new carpeting.
1 Unit Available
2054 W 236th Place
2054 West 236th Place, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2418 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING, CLEAN BACK YARD. LOTS OF ROOM, GREAT SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
16702 S Vermont Avenue
16702 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
7864 sqft
MOVE IN READY.... New Construction!! Beautiful Townhouse style Apartment in the heart of Gardena. 1 Bedroom + Loft with a Full Bath and walk-in closet upstairs used for an office or an extra bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1671 Gramercy
1671 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1100 sqft
Call Greene Developments LLC (310)212-22960. Shown by appointment only. Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,100 SF (SF provided by Owner). Unit features 2 balconies and an attached private 2-car garage with storage.
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
