8843 Paso Robles Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Cozy one bedroom back house nestled in desirable Sherwood Forest. Enjoy a peaceful neighborhood situated in a quiet street surrounded with trees. Close to freeways, shopping, CSUN(California State University NORTHRIDGE) and entertainment.

Tranquil, bright, and private with tons of upgrades. Wood grain floors, granite counter top, washer and dryer hookup, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wall unit AC and wall heater including refrigerator. Large walk in closet. No pets please.

For private showing call listing agent Timothy Atwood at 213.598.8205