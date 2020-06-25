All apartments in Los Angeles
8843 Paso Robles Avenue

Location

8843 Paso Robles Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Cozy one bedroom back house nestled in desirable Sherwood Forest. Enjoy a peaceful neighborhood situated in a quiet street surrounded with trees. Close to freeways, shopping, CSUN(California State University NORTHRIDGE) and entertainment.
Tranquil, bright, and private with tons of upgrades. Wood grain floors, granite counter top, washer and dryer hookup, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wall unit AC and wall heater including refrigerator. Large walk in closet. No pets please.
For private showing call listing agent Timothy Atwood at 213.598.8205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have any available units?
8843 Paso Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have?
Some of 8843 Paso Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 Paso Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8843 Paso Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 Paso Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue offer parking?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 Paso Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8843 Paso Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
