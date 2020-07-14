Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed accessible garage cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Burbank Village Apartments offers comfortable apartment home living. We are conveniently located in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles Valley College, and adjacent to Burbank Boulevard Elementary School. Many restaurants and grocery stores are only a short distance away.Area highlights include: North Hollywood (NoHo District) with its many restaurants and live theaters, Chandler BikeWay, Universal Studios, Universal City Walk, Warner Brothers Studios, Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC and ABC, as well as many other entertainment-related companies. You will also have convenient access to the 170, 134 and 101 freeways, Bob Hope Airport, and the Lankershim Boulevard Metro Station.