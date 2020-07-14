All apartments in Los Angeles
Burbank Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Burbank Village Apartments

12244 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 918-9145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12244 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burbank Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
garage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Burbank Village Apartments offers comfortable apartment home living. We are conveniently located in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles Valley College, and adjacent to Burbank Boulevard Elementary School. Many restaurants and grocery stores are only a short distance away.Area highlights include: North Hollywood (NoHo District) with its many restaurants and live theaters, Chandler BikeWay, Universal Studios, Universal City Walk, Warner Brothers Studios, Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC and ABC, as well as many other entertainment-related companies. You will also have convenient access to the 170, 134 and 101 freeways, Bob Hope Airport, and the Lankershim Boulevard Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (Studio) $900 (1 Bedroom) $1,000 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 a month
restrictions: 2 pet max, per unit
Parking Details: Covered lot. Subterranean, gated and assigned.
Storage Details: Storage units $25 a month (limited availability)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burbank Village Apartments have any available units?
Burbank Village Apartments has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Burbank Village Apartments have?
Some of Burbank Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burbank Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Burbank Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burbank Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Burbank Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Burbank Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Burbank Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Burbank Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Burbank Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Burbank Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Burbank Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Burbank Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Burbank Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Burbank Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burbank Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
