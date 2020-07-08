Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry clubhouse courtyard e-payments

Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall. Woodland Hills is an upscale neighborhood nestled on the edge of the Santa Monica Mountains in the San Fernando Valley. Only a short distance from the beaches in Malibu, Woodland Hills provides a rich experience which includes outdoor activities, shopping, and dining.



Distinctively styled interiors feature warm oak wood finish cabinetry, granite-inspired countertops, patios and balconies, mirrored wardrobe closets along with oversized walk-in closets and gas fireplaces in select units. Gated entries and laundry facilities are conveniently located throughout our community.



Clear your mind as you enjoy peace and tranquility enhanced by the lush landscaping of trees in an expansive green park-like setting. Have a refreshing swim in one of our pools and spas. You can also work out in one of our fitness centers with up-to-date equipment giving you the convenience of a home gym. We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance service, on site courtesy patrol and a community management team that cares about you and your resident experience. Your comfort and convenience matter to us.