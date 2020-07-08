All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Woodland House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Woodland House

22035 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 340-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit S-235 · Avail. now

$1,845

Studio · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit S-121 · Avail. now

$1,845

Studio · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit N-232 · Avail. now

$1,845

Studio · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall. Woodland Hills is an upscale neighborhood nestled on the edge of the Santa Monica Mountains in the San Fernando Valley. Only a short distance from the beaches in Malibu, Woodland Hills provides a rich experience which includes outdoor activities, shopping, and dining.

Distinctively styled interiors feature warm oak wood finish cabinetry, granite-inspired countertops, patios and balconies, mirrored wardrobe closets along with oversized walk-in closets and gas fireplaces in select units. Gated entries and laundry facilities are conveniently located throughout our community.

Clear your mind as you enjoy peace and tranquility enhanced by the lush landscaping of trees in an expansive green park-like setting. Have a refreshing swim in one of our pools and spas. You can also work out in one of our fitness centers with up-to-date equipment giving you the convenience of a home gym. We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance service, on site courtesy patrol and a community management team that cares about you and your resident experience. Your comfort and convenience matter to us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee per adult
Deposit: $1000 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland House have any available units?
Woodland House has 9 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland House have?
Some of Woodland House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland House currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland House pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland House is pet friendly.
Does Woodland House offer parking?
Yes, Woodland House offers parking.
Does Woodland House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland House have a pool?
Yes, Woodland House has a pool.
Does Woodland House have accessible units?
No, Woodland House does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland House has units with dishwashers.
