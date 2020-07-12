All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
ARQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
ARQ
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:04 PM

ARQ

3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard · (833) 980-2344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARQ.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing for Winter 2020 Move-In's! Stay Tuned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ARQ have any available units?
ARQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does ARQ have?
Some of ARQ's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ARQ currently offering any rent specials?
ARQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ARQ pet-friendly?
Yes, ARQ is pet friendly.
Does ARQ offer parking?
Yes, ARQ offers parking.
Does ARQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ARQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ARQ have a pool?
Yes, ARQ has a pool.
Does ARQ have accessible units?
No, ARQ does not have accessible units.
Does ARQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARQ has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College