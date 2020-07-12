Sign Up
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:04 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard
·
(833) 980-2344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Price and availability
VERIFIED 8 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARQ.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Currently Under Construction. Pre-Leasing for Winter 2020 Move-In's! Stay Tuned!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does ARQ have any available units?
ARQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does ARQ have?
Some of ARQ's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is ARQ currently offering any rent specials?
ARQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ARQ pet-friendly?
Yes, ARQ is pet friendly.
Does ARQ offer parking?
Yes, ARQ offers parking.
Does ARQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ARQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ARQ have a pool?
Yes, ARQ has a pool.
Does ARQ have accessible units?
No, ARQ does not have accessible units.
Does ARQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARQ has units with dishwashers.
