838 N Cherokee

Sallies Best Guesthouse has a casual bohemian feel. Perfect for extended stays for those coming to Hollywood for work or pleasure. With lots of bright natural light this beautiful garden guest house has 12 ft. high-beamed ceilings, a gorgeous romantic Victorian fireplace, unique tile & polished concrete flooring, brand new ultra-large granite-countered kitchen, large-sized appliances including dishwasher, outdoor & indoor dining, comfy Teak queen-size bed with double pillow-top mattress, Teak futon couch that converts to full-size bed, newly renovated large tiled bath, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closet w customized organized design & twin-size bed, dining & breakfast areas, rugs, linens, 55 TV with some network channels, Roku streaming device with on-demand selections. WiFi with own Apple base to assure great connection. It overlooks a lush private garden filled with fruit trees, flowers and herbs, fountain and fire pit. There are 2 lounge chairs on a sunny deck and several tables and chairs, uncovered and covered. The outdoor area is shared as other short-term guests as well as owner reside on the property. It is quiet and secluded yet minutes from the hottest clubs and bars, restaurants, movie studios, acting studios, movie theaters, & shopping. Plentiful street parking is about to become permit parking which will just make it easier. All amenities such as dishes, pots & pans, towels included. Free washer and dryer use on premises and there are outdoor BBQ grills & covered outdoor couches too.



Sallies Best Guesthouse has 3 beds and a maximum occupancy of 3 guests and only offers stays of 31 days or longer.



PLEASE NOTE: This is not a month-to-month rental and requires firm check-in and check-out dates to book. Like any vacation rental, we also require full payment in advance of check-in and will accept installments, preferably through zellepay. This rental is also listed on popular vacation rental platforms, with similar terms, but through sublet.com you avoid the fees.