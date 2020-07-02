All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

838 N Cherokee

838 North Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

838 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Sallies Best Guesthouse has a casual bohemian feel. Perfect for extended stays for those coming to Hollywood for work or pleasure. With lots of bright natural light this beautiful garden guest house has 12 ft. high-beamed ceilings, a gorgeous romantic Victorian fireplace, unique tile & polished concrete flooring, brand new ultra-large granite-countered kitchen, large-sized appliances including dishwasher, outdoor & indoor dining, comfy Teak queen-size bed with double pillow-top mattress, Teak futon couch that converts to full-size bed, newly renovated large tiled bath, built-in bookshelves, walk-in closet w customized organized design & twin-size bed, dining & breakfast areas, rugs, linens, 55 TV with some network channels, Roku streaming device with on-demand selections. WiFi with own Apple base to assure great connection. It overlooks a lush private garden filled with fruit trees, flowers and herbs, fountain and fire pit. There are 2 lounge chairs on a sunny deck and several tables and chairs, uncovered and covered. The outdoor area is shared as other short-term guests as well as owner reside on the property. It is quiet and secluded yet minutes from the hottest clubs and bars, restaurants, movie studios, acting studios, movie theaters, & shopping. Plentiful street parking is about to become permit parking which will just make it easier. All amenities such as dishes, pots & pans, towels included. Free washer and dryer use on premises and there are outdoor BBQ grills & covered outdoor couches too.

Sallies Best Guesthouse has 3 beds and a maximum occupancy of 3 guests and only offers stays of 31 days or longer.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not a month-to-month rental and requires firm check-in and check-out dates to book. Like any vacation rental, we also require full payment in advance of check-in and will accept installments, preferably through zellepay. This rental is also listed on popular vacation rental platforms, with similar terms, but through sublet.com you avoid the fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 N Cherokee have any available units?
838 N Cherokee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 N Cherokee have?
Some of 838 N Cherokee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 N Cherokee currently offering any rent specials?
838 N Cherokee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 N Cherokee pet-friendly?
No, 838 N Cherokee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 838 N Cherokee offer parking?
Yes, 838 N Cherokee offers parking.
Does 838 N Cherokee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 N Cherokee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 N Cherokee have a pool?
No, 838 N Cherokee does not have a pool.
Does 838 N Cherokee have accessible units?
No, 838 N Cherokee does not have accessible units.
Does 838 N Cherokee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 N Cherokee has units with dishwashers.

