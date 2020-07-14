All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes

101 Bridewell St · (419) 741-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,868

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
hot tub
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life. With sophisticated shopping, fantastic dining options, and many recreational parks nearby, you will find that our community is suited for every lifestyle.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Pasadena Park Place does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground Garage Parking (included in rent).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have any available units?
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have?
Some of Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

