Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Museum Terrace

600 S Curson Ave · (323) 886-0241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 648 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,402

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Museum Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Located in the heart of LA's Miracle Mile, Museum Terrace is the quintessential resort style community offering the foremost luxury amenities and features. Ideally situated just steps from exceptional fine dining, parks, museums, the original Farmer's Market and The Grove, Museum Terrace is only 20 minutes from the beach or downtown. Just around the corner are LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits, Wednesday afternoon local farmer's markets on Wilshire and Curson and much more. Our stunning community features a beautiful sparkling pool, a relaxing Jacuzzi, fitness center, resident lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi, covered gated resident parking and the friendliest staff you will ever encounter. We offer spacious, tastefully designed one and two bedroom apartments complete with luxurious amenities. Museum Terrace truly provides everything you want for your Southern California living lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 25 lbs max weight limit for pets
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Please contact our office regarding parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Museum Terrace have any available units?
Museum Terrace has 15 units available starting at $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Museum Terrace have?
Some of Museum Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Museum Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Museum Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Museum Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Museum Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Museum Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Museum Terrace offers parking.
Does Museum Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Museum Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Museum Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Museum Terrace has a pool.
Does Museum Terrace have accessible units?
No, Museum Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Museum Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Museum Terrace has units with dishwashers.

