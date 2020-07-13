Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments lobby online portal

Located in the heart of LA's Miracle Mile, Museum Terrace is the quintessential resort style community offering the foremost luxury amenities and features. Ideally situated just steps from exceptional fine dining, parks, museums, the original Farmer's Market and The Grove, Museum Terrace is only 20 minutes from the beach or downtown. Just around the corner are LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits, Wednesday afternoon local farmer's markets on Wilshire and Curson and much more. Our stunning community features a beautiful sparkling pool, a relaxing Jacuzzi, fitness center, resident lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi, covered gated resident parking and the friendliest staff you will ever encounter. We offer spacious, tastefully designed one and two bedroom apartments complete with luxurious amenities. Museum Terrace truly provides everything you want for your Southern California living lifestyle.