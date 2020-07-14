All apartments in Los Angeles
7719 Balboa Blvd.

7719 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7719 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Van Nuys home w/3BR + 1BA + 2 car garage! (7719 Balboa) - Single-story Van Nuys home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Features include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen has stove/oven included; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; window A/C units; backyard w/patio; detached, 2 car garage; pets considered w/owner approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5248361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have any available units?
7719 Balboa Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have?
Some of 7719 Balboa Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Balboa Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Balboa Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Balboa Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Balboa Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 7719 Balboa Blvd. offers parking.
Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7719 Balboa Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7719 Balboa Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7719 Balboa Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Balboa Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Balboa Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

