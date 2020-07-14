7719 Balboa Blvd..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Van Nuys home w/3BR + 1BA + 2 car garage! (7719 Balboa) - Single-story Van Nuys home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Features include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen has stove/oven included; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; window A/C units; backyard w/patio; detached, 2 car garage; pets considered w/owner approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



