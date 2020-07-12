/
lake balboa
311 Apartments for rent in Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA
The Village
17442 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
928 sqft
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in LA's San Fernando Valley, The Village is a luxurious Mediterranean-style rental apartment community.
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
903 sqft
Welcome to Toscana Apartments, an exclusive gated rental apartment community located in Lake Balboa. Our community offers peaceful surroundings in an urban setting and is both pet and family friendly.
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
836 sqft
Townhome Village Apartment in Los Angeles is ready to be your home. Located at 15716 Saticoy St. in Los Angeles, this community has much to offer its residents.
7714 WISH AVE
7714 Wish Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
GORGEOUS NEW BUILT BACKHOUSE - Property Id: 314803 NEW CONSTRUCTION GORGEOUS BACKHOUSE CENTRAL AC/HEAT QUARTZ COUNTER HIGH CEILING RECESSED LIGHTING LAMINATE FLOORING STAINLESS APPLIANCES WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS YARD STORAGE ROOM ONE YEAR LEASE WILL
7415 Amestoy Ave
7415 Amestoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 07/16/20 three-bedroom beautiful house for rent - Property Id: 314515 three-bedroom beautiful house for rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314515 Property Id 314515 (RLNE5910597)
6850 ENCINO AVE
6850 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2000 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME, FULLY RENOVATED - Property Id: 268291 Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated 2,000 sf 4-bedroom 3.5-bath stunner. Located on a quiet treelined street in West Van Nuys, this home is waiting for the perfect tenant.
15739 Vanowen St 106
15739 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BT NEAR LAKE BALBOA - Property Id: 105500 Must see! Offering a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with over 800sq ft of living space in a small 16 unit complex. Features laminate and tile flooring though out.
15738 Valerio Street
15738 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1500 sqft
Beautiful Front Unit For Rent - This beautiful front unit, 3bd/1ba home is located close to the 405 and 101 freeways to make navigating the Valley a breeze.
7445 DEMPSEY AVE
7445 Dempsey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
GORGEOUS HOME!! - Property Id: 269362 NEWLY RENOVATED BACKHOUSE LAMINATE FLOORS STAINLESS APPLIANCES CENTRAL AC/HEAT WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS YARD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269362 Property Id 269362 (RLNE5817064)
6848 ENCINO AVE Back House
6848 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1700 sqft
STUNNING NEW BUILT HOME, MODERN, - Property Id: 268264 NEW BUILT BACKHOUSE 3 BEDS 3.
15965 Victory Boulevard
15965 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Now for Lease! Located in Van Nuys resides a fabulous 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Each unit has its own separate water, gas and electric mater.
6530 Densmore Avenue
6530 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
3401 sqft
BACK AVAILABLE: This beautifully remodeled Lake Balboa house features two separate apartments or can be rented as a whole unit with the interior stairs open. The house has a total of 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
16733 Sherman Way
16733 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1301 sqft
Lovely remodeled Lake Balboa townhouse in small, private, gated complex with remote access. Upgrades galore include new paint and new floor. Bright living room with fireplace and sliding doors to paitio. Huge dining area.
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with in-home washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen, private patio/balcony, and designer fixtures. Community has resort-style pool and spa, entertainment lounge and easy access to 405 and 101 freeways.
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
997 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community pool, gym and grill. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to San Diego Freeway, Westside, Burbank and Silicon Beach.
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
750 sqft
The Highland at Sherman Oaks is located at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA and is managed by Lion Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Sherman Oaks Gardens
5415-5425 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherman Oaks Gardens! We are just a mile to Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Archlight Theatres, 24-Hour Fitness, Cheesecake Factory, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Encino & Balboa Golf Course, Hjelte Sports Center, and
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Close to shopping, dining, and restaurants, this community offers outstanding one- and two-bedroom apartments and split-level floor plans. Units include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample storage.
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kester Apartments is located in the established upscale community of Sherman Oaks. Sherman Oaks features a variety of trendy shops and restaurants located along a portion of Ventura Boulevard commonly referred to as “Restaurant Row”.
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
641 sqft
Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner.
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
888 sqft
Welcome home to The Ivy, tucked into a hillside of Sherman Oaks just blocks away from quality shopping and dining on Ventura Boulevard.
