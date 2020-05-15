729 ROBINSON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Duplex, built in 1924, has been lovingly restored and exudes quality and attention to detail. Walk through the beautifully landscaped front yard up to the front door and enter the main living area, perfectly sized for a living and dining area or one large great room. The adjoining kitchen has been completely refurbished with tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. A small space for a breakfast table and a washer and dryer behind doors complete the room. A long hallway separates the bedrooms and bathroom from the living areas. Two bedrooms each with nicely sized closets share a clean and updated bathroom. One covered parking space is included and the property is located on a quiet street with ample street parking. Small dog or cat ok with extra deposit