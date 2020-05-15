All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:50 PM

729 ROBINSON Street

729 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 Robinson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Duplex, built in 1924, has been lovingly restored and exudes quality and attention to detail. Walk through the beautifully landscaped front yard up to the front door and enter the main living area, perfectly sized for a living and dining area or one large great room. The adjoining kitchen has been completely refurbished with tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. A small space for a breakfast table and a washer and dryer behind doors complete the room. A long hallway separates the bedrooms and bathroom from the living areas. Two bedrooms each with nicely sized closets share a clean and updated bathroom. One covered parking space is included and the property is located on a quiet street with ample street parking. Small dog or cat ok with extra deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 ROBINSON Street have any available units?
729 ROBINSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 ROBINSON Street have?
Some of 729 ROBINSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 ROBINSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 ROBINSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 ROBINSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 ROBINSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 ROBINSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 ROBINSON Street offers parking.
Does 729 ROBINSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 ROBINSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 ROBINSON Street have a pool?
No, 729 ROBINSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 ROBINSON Street have accessible units?
No, 729 ROBINSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 ROBINSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 ROBINSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
