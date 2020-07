Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access

Welcome to South Park by Windsor, downtown L.A.’s premier apartment community full of sophistication, design and luxury. At our South Park apartments, you'll have your choice of incredibly spacious studio, one and two bedroom homes as well as exciting work/live spaces. Each residence is fully appointed with designer finishes and thoughtful touches. South Park by Windsor boasts dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows overlooking the city skyline & energy-efficient interiors.Our South Park Los Angeles pet-friendly community features countless amenities. Our 3 resident courtyards include barbeques for grilling and inviting fire pits. Maintain a healthy lifestyle within our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center that opens up to the pool area. Screen a film in our theater rooms or relax in our sprawling 6,000-sf club room with kitchen and TV lounge.