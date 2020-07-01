726 MILWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a great area of Venice in a garden-like setting, this pristine, modern style second-floor unit is light and bright, offering three bedrooms and two baths, which includes a master suite. The open kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, a gas range, built-in microwave, and an eating area, adjoins a large living room. Self-contained with no common walls, the apartment also boasts hardwood floors, central air/heat, a bonus room, washer/dryer, and a very spacious one-car garage that could possibly accommodate two vehicles. In addition, there are two exterior parking spaces. Easy to show.