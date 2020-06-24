7048 McLaren Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This bright West Hills , CA home located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from Welby Way elementary School. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is 1372 square feet of living space. You'll love the features this home has to offer such as gorgeous floors, over-sized windows, recessed lights, beautiful kitchen counter tops, ample storage, stylish lighting, laundry room with hookups and updated bath fixtures. There's a large garage for parking, ample space on the drive way, plus a backyard for entertaining or relaxing. Pet friendly. Please ask for pet requirement.



Newer solar panels and roof . Solar panels drastically help to reduce or even eliminate your electric bills. House has all new appliances. Comes with laundry hookup - washer dryer

Centrally located, easy access to freeways, schools and shopping centers. Minutes away from Welby way Elementary.