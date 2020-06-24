All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7048 McLaren Avenue

7048 Mclaren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7048 Mclaren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This bright West Hills , CA home located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from Welby Way elementary School. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is 1372 square feet of living space. You'll love the features this home has to offer such as gorgeous floors, over-sized windows, recessed lights, beautiful kitchen counter tops, ample storage, stylish lighting, laundry room with hookups and updated bath fixtures. There's a large garage for parking, ample space on the drive way, plus a backyard for entertaining or relaxing. Pet friendly. Please ask for pet requirement.

Newer solar panels and roof . Solar panels drastically help to reduce or even eliminate your electric bills. House has all new appliances. Comes with laundry hookup - washer dryer
Centrally located, easy access to freeways, schools and shopping centers. Minutes away from Welby way Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 McLaren Avenue have any available units?
7048 McLaren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7048 McLaren Avenue have?
Some of 7048 McLaren Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7048 McLaren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7048 McLaren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 McLaren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7048 McLaren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7048 McLaren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7048 McLaren Avenue offers parking.
Does 7048 McLaren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7048 McLaren Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 McLaren Avenue have a pool?
No, 7048 McLaren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7048 McLaren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7048 McLaren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 McLaren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7048 McLaren Avenue has units with dishwashers.
