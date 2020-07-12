198 Apartments for rent in West Hills, Los Angeles, CA

/
4 Units Available
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
1 Unit Available
7911 Maynard Avenue
7911 Maynard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a treeline street with beautiful curb appeal.
1 Unit Available
23245 W Vail Drive
23245 West Vail Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1815 sqft
Tired of looking at old houses? Low ceilings, closed off kitchens, no master suites, confining floor plans with walls in all the wrong places??? You are in for a pleasant surprise with 23245 W Vail Dr! Located in the Pomelo/Hale/El Camino school
1 Unit Available
7830 Quimby Ave
7830 Quimby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1179 sqft
Newly Revitalized 3 Br 2 Ba Single Family Home in West Hills - Don't miss out on this charming home on a quiet street in West Hills.
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodlake Avenue
6437 Woodlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1463 sqft
Terrific West Hills home in the most coveted West Valley School district. Super clean inside with fully fitted modern kitchen and renovated baths. Indoor laundry room, Central HVAC. Solid surface flooring throughout the entire home.
1 Unit Available
22663 Burton Street
22663 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1688 sqft
Large, bright and remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In West Hills! - Located in a lovely neighborhood in West Hills. Features: Gorgeous wood-like flooring in the living area and 1688 Sq. ft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
23684 Justice Street
23684 Justice Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,975
2690 sqft
Come and see this centrally located single-family home on a quiet residential neighborhood with easy access to freeways, parks, schools, shops, and restaurants in West Hills, California now! This furnished 2,690-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms,
1 Unit Available
7501 Linley Ln
7501 Linley Lane, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2564 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 4 bath home - Property Id: 293512 Great family home close to top rated schools. Pets are welcome. Modern updated finishes, dark wood flooring downstairs with light and airy rooms. Spacious kitchen.
1 Unit Available
22436 Saticoy Street
22436 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1893 sqft
WELCOME to this completely remodeled West Hills Home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers an open floor plan and is great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
23301 Hamlin Street
23301 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1551 sqft
Updated Corner Home has REMODELED KITCHEN, OPEN FAMILY ROOM and 3 Nice Size Bedroom w/2 Bathrooms. Nice size LOT and Most Importantly is the LOCATION. MUCH SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICT HALE and EL CAMINO HIGH SCHOOL.
1 Unit Available
23017 Welby Way
23017 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1448 sqft
Upgraded West Hills 4+2 FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! (23017 Welby) - Single-story West Hills home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; fully remodeled
1 Unit Available
23101 Lanark Street
23101 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
528 sqft
Beautiful West Hills guest house! This unit has it all private entrance, private yard, kitchen, laundry, bathroom. Plenty of parking on the street. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
1 Unit Available
23127 Victory Boulevard
23127 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1477 sqft
Just Listed! Attractive and inviting West Hills pool home with almost 1500 sq ft. Meticulous interior with lots of upgrades including hardwood floors,dual pane windows,crown molding and custom tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
7047 Fallbrook Avenue
7047 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1553 sqft
Upgraded home in beautiful West Hills. Walk into the large living room with beautiful remodeled fireplace and gravite to the large master bedroom with multiple closets on the right.
1 Unit Available
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling
1 Unit Available
23700 Blythe Street
23700 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2114 sqft
A Charming, remodeled and warm is what describes this cul-de-sac home in West Hills. Enter into a bright open living room with vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and newer cabinets.
1 Unit Available
6706 Capistrano Ave
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
4 Bedroom Fully Furnished House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 304145 Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California.
5 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
9 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
13 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
5 Units Available
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
