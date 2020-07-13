Villas at Park La Brea Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access on-site laundry

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. The Villas at Park La Brea in Los Angeles, CA 90036 offer luxury living in a prime location of L.A. Our apartment homes, which are smoke free, feature 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, private balconies, modern gourmet kitchens with high end appliances and oak cabinetry, as well as master bedroom suites with large closets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy our resort style pool and spa, or work out in our state of the art fitness center. Our pet friendly community also offers lush, tropical greenery, gated entrance, on site recycling, electric vehicle chargers, and underground parking. We re an oasis in the heart of West LA, near Hollywood, Wilshire, the Museum District, Miracle Mile and Beverly Hills. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.