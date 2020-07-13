All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
5555 W 6th St · (323) 746-1102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-402 · Avail. now

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 2-108 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 2-316 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-109 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 3-213 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 3-113 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Park La Brea Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
on-site laundry
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. The Villas at Park La Brea in Los Angeles, CA 90036 offer luxury living in a prime location of L.A. Our apartment homes, which are smoke free, feature 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, private balconies, modern gourmet kitchens with high end appliances and oak cabinetry, as well as master bedroom suites with large closets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Enjoy our resort style pool and spa, or work out in our state of the art fitness center. Our pet friendly community also offers lush, tropical greenery, gated entrance, on site recycling, electric vehicle chargers, and underground parking. We re an oasis in the heart of West LA, near Hollywood, Wilshire, the Museum District, Miracle Mile and Beverly Hills. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $25/month. Garage lot, assigned: $25/month. Assigned underground parking is available. 1 space for 1-bedroom apartment and 2 spaces for 2-bedroom apartment. Please inquire with the leasing agents for details regarding purchasing additional parking spaces. Plenty of quest parking available. None, assigned: $50/month. Premier, underground parking options are available at $50 for a single space and $75 for a tandem space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have any available units?
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments has 29 units available starting at $2,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have?
Some of Villas at Park La Brea Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Park La Brea Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Villas at Park La Brea Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments offers parking.
Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments has a pool.
Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have accessible units?
No, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Park La Brea Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas at Park La Brea Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
