Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Surrounded by lush foliage and beautiful, mature trees, Rancho Los Feliz is an apartment community located near the iconic Griffith Park. Its prime location also provides convenient access to the LA Zoo, Griffith Observatory, scenic hiking trails as well as fabulous dining and shopping. Rancho Los Feliz apartment homes feature open floor plans with air conditioning, and some units have fabulous views of the Los Feliz Golf Course.