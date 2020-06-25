All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7000 Sunset Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7000 Sunset Blvd
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 AM

7000 Sunset Blvd

7000 West Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7000 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
West Hollywood California - MOVE IN ASAP

125 per night or 2k monthly

I have a 2 bedroom 2 bath and I’m looking to rent out 1 of the bedrooms and bathrooms. It’s very private and self enclosed. It’s like having your own little apartment within an apartment. I have plenty of references of past tenants as well.

SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS
Private bedroom
Queen bed
Private full bathroom
All linens included
All towels included

AMENITIES
All inclusive! You need absolutely nothing. I provide crisp sheets, towels, blankets and pillows. Fully furnished, with wifi, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, washer and dryer, laundry detergent, fabric softener, toilet paper, paper towels, dishes, utensils, pots, pans, coffee maker, ice cube trays, two pools, two hot tubs, sky deck and gym. It's like a mini-hotel

LOCATION AND ENTERTAINMENT
This is hotel style apartment is close to absolutely everything that is Hollywood. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, movies, museums, gyms, hiking, scenic overlooks, restaurants. Jimmy Kimmel taping’s, comedy clubs, Melrose ave. shopping, Runyon Canyon and so much more.

FOOD & RESTAURANTS
There is a huge 2e4 hour grocery store on the corner, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are about a mile from my place. Restaurants of every style and price are walking distance from my front door. Chinese, Pho, Mexican, Sea Food, BBQ anything and everything you can think of is all right here'!! If you want to eat healthy we got it and if you want to indulge you can do that too!!

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Public transportation comes my front door!! Buses, planes, trains, subways, rental scooters, Uber and Lyft are all accessible with ease. If you need to get somewhere you can do it without worry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Sunset Blvd have any available units?
7000 Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 7000 Sunset Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Sunset Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7000 Sunset Blvd offer parking?
No, 7000 Sunset Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 Sunset Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Sunset Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Sunset Blvd has a pool.
Does 7000 Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7000 Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Sunset Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College