7000 Sunset Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

West Hollywood California - MOVE IN ASAP



125 per night or 2k monthly



I have a 2 bedroom 2 bath and I’m looking to rent out 1 of the bedrooms and bathrooms. It’s very private and self enclosed. It’s like having your own little apartment within an apartment. I have plenty of references of past tenants as well.



SLEEPING ARRANGEMENTS

Private bedroom

Queen bed

Private full bathroom

All linens included

All towels included



AMENITIES

All inclusive! You need absolutely nothing. I provide crisp sheets, towels, blankets and pillows. Fully furnished, with wifi, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, washer and dryer, laundry detergent, fabric softener, toilet paper, paper towels, dishes, utensils, pots, pans, coffee maker, ice cube trays, two pools, two hot tubs, sky deck and gym. It's like a mini-hotel



LOCATION AND ENTERTAINMENT

This is hotel style apartment is close to absolutely everything that is Hollywood. The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, movies, museums, gyms, hiking, scenic overlooks, restaurants. Jimmy Kimmel taping’s, comedy clubs, Melrose ave. shopping, Runyon Canyon and so much more.



FOOD & RESTAURANTS

There is a huge 2e4 hour grocery store on the corner, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are about a mile from my place. Restaurants of every style and price are walking distance from my front door. Chinese, Pho, Mexican, Sea Food, BBQ anything and everything you can think of is all right here'!! If you want to eat healthy we got it and if you want to indulge you can do that too!!



PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Public transportation comes my front door!! Buses, planes, trains, subways, rental scooters, Uber and Lyft are all accessible with ease. If you need to get somewhere you can do it without worry.