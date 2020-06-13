6474 Wynkoop st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Home in North Kentwood neighborhood of Westchester - Nice home close to Cowan Avenue Elementary School

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two en suites.

Hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. Freshly painted.

Spacious living and dining area. Family room with fireplace.

Kitchen comes with gas stove top, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Pantry area.

Covered patio and lush backyard with a fully loaded lemon tree.

Separate laundry room area and bathroom.

Long driveway with detached two car garage.

Ready to move in....and easy to view.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4159136)