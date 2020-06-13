All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6474 Wynkoop st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6474 Wynkoop st
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

6474 Wynkoop st

6474 Wynkoop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6474 Wynkoop Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Home in North Kentwood neighborhood of Westchester - Nice home close to Cowan Avenue Elementary School
Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two en suites.
Hardwood floors and tile throughout the home. Freshly painted.
Spacious living and dining area. Family room with fireplace.
Kitchen comes with gas stove top, double oven, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Pantry area.
Covered patio and lush backyard with a fully loaded lemon tree.
Separate laundry room area and bathroom.
Long driveway with detached two car garage.
Ready to move in....and easy to view.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4159136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6474 Wynkoop st have any available units?
6474 Wynkoop st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6474 Wynkoop st have?
Some of 6474 Wynkoop st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6474 Wynkoop st currently offering any rent specials?
6474 Wynkoop st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 Wynkoop st pet-friendly?
Yes, 6474 Wynkoop st is pet friendly.
Does 6474 Wynkoop st offer parking?
Yes, 6474 Wynkoop st offers parking.
Does 6474 Wynkoop st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6474 Wynkoop st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 Wynkoop st have a pool?
No, 6474 Wynkoop st does not have a pool.
Does 6474 Wynkoop st have accessible units?
No, 6474 Wynkoop st does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 Wynkoop st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6474 Wynkoop st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College