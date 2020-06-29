All apartments in Los Angeles
The Madrid Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Madrid Apartments

7125 Lennox Ave · (818) 330-6445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7125 Lennox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madrid Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
lobby
pool table
smoke-free community
Madrid Apartments is located in the established community of Van Nuys, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Shopping and restaurants are within a short distance and the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area is nearby as well. There is easy access to five major freeways and nearby Bob Hope Airport and the private Van Nuys Airport. Our garden-style community is a gated community, with open parking. We pay Water & Trash and the resident pays a minimal amount for Electricity & Gas- Best Utility package in TOWN!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $900 (one bedroom), $1000 (two bed)
Move-in Fees: 200 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Scep Fee 3.61
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Reserve parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Madrid Apartments have any available units?
The Madrid Apartments has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Madrid Apartments have?
Some of The Madrid Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madrid Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Madrid Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Madrid Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madrid Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Madrid Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Madrid Apartments offers parking.
Does The Madrid Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Madrid Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madrid Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Madrid Apartments has a pool.
Does The Madrid Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Madrid Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Madrid Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Madrid Apartments has units with dishwashers.
