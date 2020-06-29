Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madrid Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
lobby
pool table
smoke-free community
Madrid Apartments is located in the established community of Van Nuys, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Shopping and restaurants are within a short distance and the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area is nearby as well. There is easy access to five major freeways and nearby Bob Hope Airport and the private Van Nuys Airport. Our garden-style community is a gated community, with open parking. We pay Water & Trash and the resident pays a minimal amount for Electricity & Gas- Best Utility package in TOWN!!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water