westchester playa del rey
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
638 Apartments for rent in Westchester-Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
23 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
10 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
80 Units Available
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,199
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
53 Units Available
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7120 La Tijera Blvd A101
7120 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
732 sqft
Westchester One Bedroom Condo with Washer/ Dryer - Super One Bedroom in small complex. Wood laminate floors throughout. Entry area. Spacious living room and dining area. Gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 McCool Ave.
7330 Mccool Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Neighborhood - As you step through the gates of the charming white picket fence, you will be welcomed by fresh, colorful landscaping, and a traditional style 2-story facade with black accents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6603 Ocean Front Walk
6603 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,795
Fully Furnished Home by the Beach - Property Id: 281809 Cozy Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath home at Playa Del Rey 6 Months lease max, landlord will be moving back in You can see the Ocean from your Patio Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13020 Pacific Promenade #314
13020 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Condo - 2bd+den / 2ba, best location in Playa Vista with view - 2bd+den/2ba loft with high ceilings, best location in Playa Vista, quiet with spectacular park-view, single-level unit, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7008 La Tijera Boulevard - 1
7008 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
FULLY REMODELED! https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5460 W 77th St
5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7515 Mcconnell Blvd
7515 McConnell Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1575 sqft
Westchester Oasis - Property Id: 312886 Welcome home to this modern, air-conditioned, 4 Bedroom, 2 bath house with a detached Bonus Room. It features updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, a large backyard, and a detached Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6309 W. 78th Place
6309 West 78th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,195
1856 sqft
REMODELED 3 bed/2 bath HOUSE in WESTCHESTER minutes away from the BEACH! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
12665 Village Lane
12665 Village Lane, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LA SUBLET: Gorgeous One Bedroom Playa Vista apartment (Westside Los Angeles - Silicon Beach) Available beginning October 3 with flexible dates! Can be short or long term.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6967 1/2 Trolleyway
6967 1/2 Trolleyway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Oceanfront 2 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166740 Escape the crowds and renew at the Lower unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150)
6400 South Crescent Park East, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
900 sqft
Waterstone -Prime Playa Vista location - 2 gated parking spaces - Balcony - Close to Beaches LAX Shopping. Spacious unit in Gated Waterstone Complex. many complex amenities. Across the street from small park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1391 sqft
***Showing this Sunday, June 28th fr 12:00pm to 1:30pm*** **Masks are required** Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8836 Ramsgate Ave
8836 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroomNewly Remodeled kitchen & Bathroom, Window Blinds, Wall Heater, Ceiling Fan, walk in closet, Garage w/ Remote, back yard, file-like House.
