Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Museum Tower offers luxury high-rise rental apartments with sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles and a wealth of upscale services and amenities. It is ideally located just steps from the Museum of Contemporary Art, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Grand Park and the Broad Museum, as well as exceptional fine dining and entertainment. Our floor plans range in size from studios to two bedroom apartments and boast tasteful amenities and functional features. Our property includes a fitness center, an outdoor heated pool, a social room and a 24-hour attended lobby. An exciting multi-million dollar interior remodel has begun and will provide our residents with additional cutting edge amenities and a higher standard of living. Escape the rush of the city and enjoy the relaxed comfort of Downtown LA's most exciting community.