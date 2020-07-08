All apartments in Los Angeles
Savoy West Apartments

7270 Franklin Ave · (323) 593-4781
Location

7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,720

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,935

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,865

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savoy West Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
sauna
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living. Runyon Canyon Park & Trails, one-of-a-kind entertainment venues, and abundant shopping are all within walking distance. Let us be the next step in your future.

At Savoy West Apartments, we are delighted to offer six unique floor plans filled with the amenities that you deserve. The standard features in our studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes include large closets, ceiling fans, and gas ranges. Select homes have central air and heating, fireplaces, and a balcony. We welcome cats with open arms.

Wonderful features extend beyond your front door. Unwind in our soothing spa, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, or relax in our sauna. Every floor has a laundry facility so it will be a breeze to finish those pesky chores. Come and see why Savoy West Apartments is the best-kept secret in Los Angeles, California.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per Applicant
Deposit: $300 Studio; $299 1 Bedroom; $750 2 Bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum per home.
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savoy West Apartments have any available units?
Savoy West Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Savoy West Apartments have?
Some of Savoy West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savoy West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Savoy West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savoy West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Savoy West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Savoy West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Savoy West Apartments offers parking.
Does Savoy West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Savoy West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Savoy West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Savoy West Apartments has a pool.
Does Savoy West Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Savoy West Apartments has accessible units.
Does Savoy West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savoy West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
