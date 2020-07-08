Amenities
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living. Runyon Canyon Park & Trails, one-of-a-kind entertainment venues, and abundant shopping are all within walking distance. Let us be the next step in your future.
At Savoy West Apartments, we are delighted to offer six unique floor plans filled with the amenities that you deserve. The standard features in our studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes include large closets, ceiling fans, and gas ranges. Select homes have central air and heating, fireplaces, and a balcony. We welcome cats with open arms.
Wonderful features extend beyond your front door. Unwind in our soothing spa, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, or relax in our sauna. Every floor has a laundry facility so it will be a breeze to finish those pesky chores. Come and see why Savoy West Apartments is the best-kept secret in Los Angeles, California.