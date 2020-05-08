All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6450 HAYES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6450 HAYES Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

6450 HAYES Drive

6450 Hayes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6450 Hayes Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this enchanting front facing unit in duplex, situated in a premier location only two blocks from Beverly Hills and La Cienega Park. Make this your next home and live moments from iconic LA landmarks including LACMA, The Grove and more. Fall in love with the sophisticated open floorplan allowing for a seamless flow from the living, dining and kitchen. Expansive eat-in kitchen features new appliances, including dishwasher. Additional notable features include original architecture, beautiful bedrooms, washer/dryer on premises, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gated driveway with one car garage with storage and more. In prestigious Carthay Circle, this neighborhood provides a serene and quiet living environment. Relish in your central location just moments away from Cedars Sanai, Studios and LACMA. This gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 HAYES Drive have any available units?
6450 HAYES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6450 HAYES Drive have?
Some of 6450 HAYES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 HAYES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6450 HAYES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 HAYES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6450 HAYES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6450 HAYES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6450 HAYES Drive offers parking.
Does 6450 HAYES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6450 HAYES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 HAYES Drive have a pool?
No, 6450 HAYES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6450 HAYES Drive have accessible units?
No, 6450 HAYES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 HAYES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 HAYES Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College