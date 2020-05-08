6450 HAYES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this enchanting front facing unit in duplex, situated in a premier location only two blocks from Beverly Hills and La Cienega Park. Make this your next home and live moments from iconic LA landmarks including LACMA, The Grove and more. Fall in love with the sophisticated open floorplan allowing for a seamless flow from the living, dining and kitchen. Expansive eat-in kitchen features new appliances, including dishwasher. Additional notable features include original architecture, beautiful bedrooms, washer/dryer on premises, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gated driveway with one car garage with storage and more. In prestigious Carthay Circle, this neighborhood provides a serene and quiet living environment. Relish in your central location just moments away from Cedars Sanai, Studios and LACMA. This gem won't last long!