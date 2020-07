Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly playground

**At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!** Welcome to Canvas LA, a vibrant community of stylish apartments located in the heart of downtown LA with impressive views of the city. Our newly renovated loft, studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes offer stunning features that include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, private balconies, and built-in computer nooks. To complement our pet-friendly downtown Los Angeles apartments, we provide an impressive list of enjoyable amenities for our residents. Within our community, you'll find a palm-lined pool with cabanas and a fire pit, outdoor grilling stations, a luxe theater room, our Skydeck with sweeping views of the downtown skyline, and a coworking space. We're also conveniently located near the 5, 10, and 101 freeways, providing easy access to other vibrant LA neighborhoods. Let our apartments in ...