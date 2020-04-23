All apartments in Los Angeles
5921 West Center Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:58 AM

5921 West Center Drive

5921 W Center Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5921 W Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,180* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,230* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,250/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Playa Vista, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 21)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Rooftop Deck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Bike Storage
-Hot tub
-Business Center
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

This furnished property is located in Playa Vista, a newly built neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles. The neighborhood offers office space to some of the biggest companies, namely and Microsoft and attracts a mix of easy going professionals who seek to experience the Silicon Valley way of living. Nowadays, an increasing number of locals, looking for an urban lifestyle, decide to relocate to Playa Vista and enjoy the shopping and dining. Runaway is the newest shopping area including a food market, movie theater and numerous retail outlets, an ideal destination for the weekends. With Playa Vistas Daily Shuttle you can also get easily around the community. The apartment is 5 min away from Westchester / Sepulveda Station.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 West Center Drive have any available units?
5921 West Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 West Center Drive have?
Some of 5921 West Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 West Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5921 West Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 West Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5921 West Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive does offer parking.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5921 West Center Drive has a pool.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 5921 West Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 West Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 West Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
