5921 West Center Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,180* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,230* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,250/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Playa Vista, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 21)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

-In-unit washer & dryer



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Rooftop Deck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Bike Storage

-Hot tub

-Business Center

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



This furnished property is located in Playa Vista, a newly built neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles. The neighborhood offers office space to some of the biggest companies, namely and Microsoft and attracts a mix of easy going professionals who seek to experience the Silicon Valley way of living. Nowadays, an increasing number of locals, looking for an urban lifestyle, decide to relocate to Playa Vista and enjoy the shopping and dining. Runaway is the newest shopping area including a food market, movie theater and numerous retail outlets, an ideal destination for the weekends. With Playa Vistas Daily Shuttle you can also get easily around the community. The apartment is 5 min away from Westchester / Sepulveda Station.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.