5634 Farralone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

An immaculate unit now for Lease! Nestled away in a very sought-after area in Woodland Hills resides a fabulous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit with an incredible location, lots of eye-catching details, along with ample storage space. This 2-story unit features an open floor-plan with sleek, glossy flooring, thick baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, a beautifully crafted stair case and a laundry room located on the second floor. Enjoy prepping meals in a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and stunning granite countertops. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast bar where you can add bar stools. Both bedrooms are bright and spacious. The Master bedroom comes with a private bathroom, a large walk-in closet and a sliding door that leads you out to a balcony, complete with a tree top view.

This is a detached guest house, next to the main home. It has a private entrance with plenty of street parking spaces. Gas and water are included. Tenant only pays for electricity which is on its own separate meter. Pets are negotiable depending upon the pet.

Part of a great school district. Close to the 101-Freeways, the Warner Center, Supermarkets, popular dining options, the Woodland Hills Branch Library and Shoup park!