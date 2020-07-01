All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

5634 Farralone Avenue

5634 Farralone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
An immaculate unit now for Lease! Nestled away in a very sought-after area in Woodland Hills resides a fabulous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit with an incredible location, lots of eye-catching details, along with ample storage space. This 2-story unit features an open floor-plan with sleek, glossy flooring, thick baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, a beautifully crafted stair case and a laundry room located on the second floor. Enjoy prepping meals in a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and stunning granite countertops. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast bar where you can add bar stools. Both bedrooms are bright and spacious. The Master bedroom comes with a private bathroom, a large walk-in closet and a sliding door that leads you out to a balcony, complete with a tree top view.
This is a detached guest house, next to the main home. It has a private entrance with plenty of street parking spaces. Gas and water are included. Tenant only pays for electricity which is on its own separate meter. Pets are negotiable depending upon the pet.
Part of a great school district. Close to the 101-Freeways, the Warner Center, Supermarkets, popular dining options, the Woodland Hills Branch Library and Shoup park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Farralone Avenue have any available units?
5634 Farralone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 Farralone Avenue have?
Some of 5634 Farralone Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Farralone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Farralone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Farralone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5634 Farralone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5634 Farralone Avenue offer parking?
No, 5634 Farralone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5634 Farralone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5634 Farralone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Farralone Avenue have a pool?
No, 5634 Farralone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Farralone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5634 Farralone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Farralone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Farralone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

