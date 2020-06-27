All apartments in Los Angeles
Corbin Terrace
Corbin Terrace

7240 Corbin Ave · (818) 797-9328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7240 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 708 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corbin Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
e-payments
online portal
racquetball court
smoke-free community
Situated on almost 3 acres, Corbin Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring semi-private garages, washer and dryer hookups, a large pool and jacuzzi, as well as fantastic interior unit upgrades! Enjoy the affordability of being just 5 minutes to Warner Center and Pierce College, Corbin Terrace similar unit finishes at a fraction of the price to Warner Center. Interior unit amenities include brand new hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, modern LED lighting, two-tone paint with large baseboards, blinds, carpet, and stainless steel appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee is $20.00
Deposit: $1100.00 - $1300.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Dogs
deposit: $400
Cats
deposit: $400
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corbin Terrace have any available units?
Corbin Terrace has 5 units available starting at $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Corbin Terrace have?
Some of Corbin Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corbin Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Corbin Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corbin Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Corbin Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Corbin Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Corbin Terrace offers parking.
Does Corbin Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Corbin Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Corbin Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Corbin Terrace has a pool.
Does Corbin Terrace have accessible units?
No, Corbin Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Corbin Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corbin Terrace has units with dishwashers.
