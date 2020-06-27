Amenities
Situated on almost 3 acres, Corbin Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring semi-private garages, washer and dryer hookups, a large pool and jacuzzi, as well as fantastic interior unit upgrades! Enjoy the affordability of being just 5 minutes to Warner Center and Pierce College, Corbin Terrace similar unit finishes at a fraction of the price to Warner Center. Interior unit amenities include brand new hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, modern LED lighting, two-tone paint with large baseboards, blinds, carpet, and stainless steel appliances!