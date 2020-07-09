552 W 22nd Street

Amenities

A stand-alone home in a Quadraplex (3rd unit in). Just freshly remodeled with a fully enclosed patio/yard. Prospective tenants will be the first to live in this beautiful remodel. New cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel stove, and microwave. Carrara quartz counter-tops with a built-in eating bar. Faux fireplace. Over-sized 1 car garage. The bedroom has a pop-out space, perfect for an at-home office. Washer/Dryer hookups off of the kitchen. New tile in kitchen and laminate flooring everywhere else. All-new dual pane Milgard windows that open and close. Carol Anne Mills-Schmidt 310-701-2486