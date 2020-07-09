All apartments in Los Angeles
552 W 22nd Street

552 West 22nd Street
Location

552 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A stand-alone home in a Quadraplex (3rd unit in). Just freshly remodeled with a fully enclosed patio/yard. Prospective tenants will be the first to live in this beautiful remodel. New cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel stove, and microwave. Carrara quartz counter-tops with a built-in eating bar. Faux fireplace. Over-sized 1 car garage. The bedroom has a pop-out space, perfect for an at-home office. Washer/Dryer hookups off of the kitchen. New tile in kitchen and laminate flooring everywhere else. All-new dual pane Milgard windows that open and close. Carol Anne Mills-Schmidt 310-701-2486

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 W 22nd Street have any available units?
552 W 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 W 22nd Street have?
Some of 552 W 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 W 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
552 W 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 W 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 552 W 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 552 W 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 552 W 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 552 W 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 W 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 W 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 552 W 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 552 W 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 552 W 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 552 W 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 W 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

