5015 Clinton Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool conference room e-payments internet access yoga

Welcome home to 5015 Clinton Apartment Homes, located in Hancock Park, a highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles and the 10 and 101 freeways. Interior features at 5015 Clinton include in-home laundry machines, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and very spacious floor plans. Cool off in the pool, or work out in the fully equipped gym. Pet friendly.



Professionally managed by Cirrus Asset Management.