All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5015 Clinton Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5015 Clinton Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

5015 Clinton Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
5015 Clinton Street · (323) 553-5337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5015 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5015 Clinton Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
conference room
e-payments
internet access
yoga
Welcome home to 5015 Clinton Apartment Homes, located in Hancock Park, a highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles and the 10 and 101 freeways. Interior features at 5015 Clinton include in-home laundry machines, new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and very spacious floor plans. Cool off in the pool, or work out in the fully equipped gym. Pet friendly.

Professionally managed by Cirrus Asset Management.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $599-$1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Gated Surface Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Clinton Apartments have any available units?
5015 Clinton Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Clinton Apartments have?
Some of 5015 Clinton Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Clinton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Clinton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Clinton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Clinton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Clinton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Clinton Apartments offers parking.
Does 5015 Clinton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 Clinton Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Clinton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 5015 Clinton Apartments has a pool.
Does 5015 Clinton Apartments have accessible units?
No, 5015 Clinton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Clinton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Clinton Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5015 Clinton Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity