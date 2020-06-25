All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5119 Maplewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

5119 Maplewood

Open Now until 5pm
5119 Maplewood Ave · (323) 616-2747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5119 Maplewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5119 Maplewood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Located in Hancock Park, a historic and highly desirable neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles. We are close to Larchmont Village, Wilshire Blvd, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the 10 and 101 freeways. Interior features at 5119 Maplewood include Black granite countertops with breakfast bar, Custom cabinetry, Frigidaire stainless steel appliance package, 9' high ceilings with vaulted ceilings on the top floor, gas fireplaces, large walk-in closets, linen closets, Private balconies or patios, Picturesque courtyard and city views and central air-conditioning and heating. Cool off in the pool, or work out in the fully equipped gym. Pet friendly.

Professionally managed by Cirrus Asset Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5119 Maplewood have any available units?
5119 Maplewood has 4 units available starting at $2,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 Maplewood have?
Some of 5119 Maplewood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Maplewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 Maplewood is pet friendly.
Does 5119 Maplewood offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Maplewood offers parking.
Does 5119 Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Maplewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Maplewood have a pool?
Yes, 5119 Maplewood has a pool.
Does 5119 Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 5119 Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Maplewood has units with dishwashers.

