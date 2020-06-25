546 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

That charming cottage vibe as seen from the street just gets better upon entry. Original wood floors, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, original character windows, and meticulously updated kitchen and baths are all complemented by designer-done furnishings that are meant for cozy nights in or entertaining with friends and family. The back garden is your own lush private oasis with an outdoor kitchen, huge outdoor dining room, and outdoor living room. Last but not least, the garage has been converted to a guest unit with bath and there is a hot tub tucked into a private corner of the yard. You are just blocks from the shops and restaurants of Larchmont Village and Melrose. This is L.A. living at its best. Owners would prefer to lease the house furnished, but may consider unfurnished with the right scenario.