Los Angeles, CA
546 North BEACHWOOD Drive
546 North BEACHWOOD Drive

546 North Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

546 North Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
That charming cottage vibe as seen from the street just gets better upon entry. Original wood floors, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, original character windows, and meticulously updated kitchen and baths are all complemented by designer-done furnishings that are meant for cozy nights in or entertaining with friends and family. The back garden is your own lush private oasis with an outdoor kitchen, huge outdoor dining room, and outdoor living room. Last but not least, the garage has been converted to a guest unit with bath and there is a hot tub tucked into a private corner of the yard. You are just blocks from the shops and restaurants of Larchmont Village and Melrose. This is L.A. living at its best. Owners would prefer to lease the house furnished, but may consider unfurnished with the right scenario.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
546 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
546 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
