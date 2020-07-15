/
Otis Art Institute, Otis Parsons, Otis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:59 AM
60 Apartments For Rent Near Otis Art Institute, Otis Parsons, Otis
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
53 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Last updated March 23 at 06:12 PM
13 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
81 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
26 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
9 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
12 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,721
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,919
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 05:53 AM
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,654
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
36 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Last updated July 10 at 12:54 AM
2 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8620 Belford Ave 601
8620 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1315 sqft
Unit 601 Available 07/20/20 Large 2+2.5 Townhome - Close to Beaches & LAX - Property Id: 316366 Corner Unit in a private gated community in the Westchester area. The open floor plan is great for entertaining guests.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
13020 Pacific Promenade #314
13020 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Condo - 2bd+den / 2ba, best location in Playa Vista with view - 2bd+den/2ba loft with high ceilings, best location in Playa Vista, quiet with spectacular park-view, single-level unit, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
12975 Agustin Place
12975 West Agustin Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at Carabela community, built in 2004 in the heart of Silicon beach is available for rent. Two car tandem parking in a gated garage accessible with remote control.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
4215 Glencoe Ave
4215 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1300 sqft
This highly sought-after 2 BR/2 Bath 1st floor corner unit with a private outdoor patio is an expansive 1,325 sq ft and has 18 ft high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern, Open and Upgraded sums up this immaculate light and bright space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068
8650 Gulana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1314 sqft
Huge Condo in PDR, Hardwood, patio, granite counters, large bedrooms, EVERY CONDO AMENITY - A beautiful, spacious & modern 3+2 condo in Playa Del Rey, Cross Creek Village. Ground floor property handicapped accessible.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6309 W. 78th Place
6309 West 78th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,195
1856 sqft
REMODELED 3 bed/2 bath HOUSE in WESTCHESTER minutes away from the BEACH! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood.