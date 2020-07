Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill business center conference room internet access

Belle Fontaine is located in one of L.A. County's trendiest neighborhoods - Marina Del Rey's Marina Arts District - that provides convenient access via the I-405, I-10, and I-90, fantastic lifestyle amenities, picturesque coastline with close proximity to Silicon Beach, Venice Beach, Culver City and Santa Monica. The beach is just a short bike ride and all the conveniences you could ask for are at your door step without the bustle of the city encroaching on your new home. The property consists of one, two & three bedroom flats and lofts.