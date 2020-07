Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry air conditioning patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit 24hr gym hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center car charging car wash area clubhouse concierge internet access key fob access

Axis DTLA is more than a luxe apartment community, its proof you can have it all, elegance and edge, social life and serenity, time away from everything in the center of it all. It is DTLA on your terms. And life the way it should be. Axis offers two distinct buildings to choose from, both showcasing some of the best studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in all of Los Angeles, along with a vibrant community scene. Gather around the fire pit. Take the dog out for a breath of fresh air or some pampering at our pet spa. Hit the gym at our 24-hour fitness studio. And revel in the spaciousness and serenity of your quiet apartment home.