Citiview Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Citiview Terrace Apartments

5407 Colfax Ave · (833) 923-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$2,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citiview Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. The community is conveniently close to all the excitement and energy that the city has to offer. Shopping, theaters, restaurants and major freeways are within close proximity. Rest easy in our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Relax in the heated pool and spa; work out in the 24-hour fitness and enjoy a nice lunch by the barbecue picnic area. When you're looking for a comfortable place to unwind that's not too far from the action, you'll find it all at CitiView Terrace Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $40
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citiview Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Citiview Terrace Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,101 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Citiview Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Citiview Terrace Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citiview Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Citiview Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citiview Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Citiview Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Citiview Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Citiview Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Citiview Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Citiview Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Citiview Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Citiview Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Citiview Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Citiview Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Citiview Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citiview Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
