Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry

Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. The community is conveniently close to all the excitement and energy that the city has to offer. Shopping, theaters, restaurants and major freeways are within close proximity. Rest easy in our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Relax in the heated pool and spa; work out in the 24-hour fitness and enjoy a nice lunch by the barbecue picnic area. When you're looking for a comfortable place to unwind that's not too far from the action, you'll find it all at CitiView Terrace Apartments.