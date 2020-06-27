525 Meridian Terrace

Amenities
Located in the heart of Highland Park, loaded with character and renovated for today's living, among other character homes with city views, nice front porch to enjoy a view, cozy living room with original windows, built-in bookcases, wall furnace and updated flooring, dining room with built-in seating area, two bedrooms with new flooring throughout and A/C window units, bathroom with nice fixtures, double vanity and tile floors, remodeled kitchen with new counter top, includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, access to the back of the house and enclose closet as a laundry room, , extra room with a closet, garage for one car, nice front yard and long back yard with cemented flooring.