Los Angeles, CA
525 Meridian Terrace
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

525 Meridian Terrace

525 Meridian Terrace · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Highland Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

525 Meridian Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Highland Park, loaded with character and renovated for today's living, among other character homes with city views, nice front porch to enjoy a view, cozy living room with original windows, built-in bookcases, wall furnace and updated flooring, dining room with built-in seating area, two bedrooms with new flooring throughout and A/C window units, bathroom with nice fixtures, double vanity and tile floors, remodeled kitchen with new counter top, includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, access to the back of the house and enclose closet as a laundry room, , extra room with a closet, garage for one car, nice front yard and long back yard with cemented flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Meridian Terrace have any available units?
525 Meridian Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Meridian Terrace have?
Some of 525 Meridian Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Meridian Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
525 Meridian Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Meridian Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 525 Meridian Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 Meridian Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 525 Meridian Terrace offers parking.
Does 525 Meridian Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Meridian Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Meridian Terrace have a pool?
No, 525 Meridian Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 525 Meridian Terrace have accessible units?
No, 525 Meridian Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Meridian Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Meridian Terrace has units with dishwashers.
