Los Angeles, CA
520 N Curson
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

520 N Curson

520 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM lease available (not for long!) in West Hollywood. This is a two story contemporary home that has been re-imagined with one-of-a-kind in mind, seeking tenants who will enjoy - and return - the love and care that has gone into making this home a truly MAGICAL place to live. A custom glass and steel staircase with soaring double height ceilings lead to the master bedroom with a private sitting area, complete with surround sound and a beautiful outdoor terrace with views of the Hollywood Hills. If that hasn't sold you yet, perhaps the chef's kitchen with Viking and Meile appliances, a private backyard pool, spa and cabana with a fireplace and 4 flatscreen LCD TVs + central music might help? Don't forget to take off your shoes...because the white oak floors were made for dancing barefoot at sunset. This dreamer's dream home will go FAST. Contact us today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Curson have any available units?
520 N Curson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Curson have?
Some of 520 N Curson's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Curson currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Curson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Curson pet-friendly?
No, 520 N Curson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 520 N Curson offer parking?
No, 520 N Curson does not offer parking.
Does 520 N Curson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N Curson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Curson have a pool?
Yes, 520 N Curson has a pool.
Does 520 N Curson have accessible units?
No, 520 N Curson does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Curson have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N Curson does not have units with dishwashers.
