520 N Curson

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool hot tub fireplace furnished

BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM lease available (not for long!) in West Hollywood. This is a two story contemporary home that has been re-imagined with one-of-a-kind in mind, seeking tenants who will enjoy - and return - the love and care that has gone into making this home a truly MAGICAL place to live. A custom glass and steel staircase with soaring double height ceilings lead to the master bedroom with a private sitting area, complete with surround sound and a beautiful outdoor terrace with views of the Hollywood Hills. If that hasn't sold you yet, perhaps the chef's kitchen with Viking and Meile appliances, a private backyard pool, spa and cabana with a fireplace and 4 flatscreen LCD TVs + central music might help? Don't forget to take off your shoes...because the white oak floors were made for dancing barefoot at sunset. This dreamer's dream home will go FAST. Contact us today for a tour.