5156 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3 - Bedroom Single Family House - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, newly refurbished, window blinds, freshly painted, fenced yard, Near schools, and shopping stores. Resident pay all utilities. (1-year lease)

No Pets

Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit $1,950.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818



(RLNE3099733)