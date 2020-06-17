All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5156 Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5156 Arlington Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:08 AM

5156 Arlington Avenue

5156 Arlington Avenue · (323) 754-2818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5156 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Congress Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5156 Arlington Avenue · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 - Bedroom Single Family House - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, newly refurbished, window blinds, freshly painted, fenced yard, Near schools, and shopping stores. Resident pay all utilities. (1-year lease)
No Pets
Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit $1,950.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818

(RLNE3099733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
5156 Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5156 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5156 Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5156 Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5156 Arlington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity