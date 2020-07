Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments conference room doorman e-payments guest suite hot tub internet access lobby yoga

Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information! Discover luxury living at Roosevelt Lofts and Apartments, where historic architecture creates a unique space in the heart of the Los Angeles Financial District. Entertain guests in the haute clubhouse, take in the rays at the rooftop pool and lounge areas, or get into gear in the fitness center with weight training and cardio equipment. Whatever you choose, youll discover all the luxuries in life, just within this posh urban retreat. Strength meets style at these luxurious Los Angeles lofts and apartments, where youll find glass and quartz countertops and wood slab flooring built to last a lifetime; premium Bosch appliances and Bontempi kitchen cabinets create an upscale gourmet look and feel. Roosevelt Lofts and Apartments is located in distinguished downtown Los Angeles, a prime ...