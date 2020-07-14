All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Toscana Apartments

15736 Vanowen Street · (818) 408-4650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15736 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Toscana Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Toscana Apartments, an exclusive gated rental apartment community located in Lake Balboa. Our community offers peaceful surroundings in an urban setting and is both pet and family friendly. Enjoy the outdoors? Our luxury apartments are a walk away from Woodley park, which includes endless outdoor activities. Capture the essence of the Southern California life style with an impressive menu of amenities to satisfy all your needs. Each Toscana apartment comes with a kitchen refurbished for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and a private patio(in select apartments). The community also includes an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor seating areas, a picnic area, and a gated parking garage. Additionally, our on-site professional management staff is always there to deliver quality service. Commuting is made easy with the bus stop, public transport, and freeway all within walking distance. Please contact us for more details or come visit us tod

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Garage: 1 Space Per Unit ($30/month per additional space).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Toscana Apartments have any available units?
Toscana Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Toscana Apartments have?
Some of Toscana Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Toscana Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Toscana Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Toscana Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Toscana Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Toscana Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Toscana Apartments offers parking.
Does Toscana Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Toscana Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Toscana Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Toscana Apartments has a pool.
Does Toscana Apartments have accessible units?
No, Toscana Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Toscana Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Toscana Apartments has units with dishwashers.
