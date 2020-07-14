Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Toscana Apartments, an exclusive gated rental apartment community located in Lake Balboa. Our community offers peaceful surroundings in an urban setting and is both pet and family friendly. Enjoy the outdoors? Our luxury apartments are a walk away from Woodley park, which includes endless outdoor activities. Capture the essence of the Southern California life style with an impressive menu of amenities to satisfy all your needs. Each Toscana apartment comes with a kitchen refurbished for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and a private patio(in select apartments). The community also includes an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor seating areas, a picnic area, and a gated parking garage. Additionally, our on-site professional management staff is always there to deliver quality service. Commuting is made easy with the bus stop, public transport, and freeway all within walking distance. Please contact us for more details or come visit us tod