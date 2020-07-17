All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4834 Zella Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 PM

4834 Zella Place

4834 Zella Place · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4834 Zella Place, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET. NEWLY REMODELED. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. NEW KITCHEN & BATH. NEW BEAUTIFUL LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW CLOSET DOORS. NEW DUAL PANED WINDOWS. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS AVAILABLE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY & SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Zella Place have any available units?
4834 Zella Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 Zella Place have?
Some of 4834 Zella Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 Zella Place currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Zella Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Zella Place pet-friendly?
No, 4834 Zella Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4834 Zella Place offer parking?
Yes, 4834 Zella Place offers parking.
Does 4834 Zella Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Zella Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Zella Place have a pool?
No, 4834 Zella Place does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Zella Place have accessible units?
No, 4834 Zella Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Zella Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 Zella Place does not have units with dishwashers.
