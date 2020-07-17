BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET. NEWLY REMODELED. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. NEW KITCHEN & BATH. NEW BEAUTIFUL LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW CLOSET DOORS. NEW DUAL PANED WINDOWS. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS AVAILABLE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY & SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4834 Zella Place have any available units?
4834 Zella Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.