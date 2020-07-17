4834 Zella Place

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace range

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET. NEWLY REMODELED. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. NEW KITCHEN & BATH. NEW BEAUTIFUL LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW CLOSET DOORS. NEW DUAL PANED WINDOWS. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS AVAILABLE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY & SHOPPING.