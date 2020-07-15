/
/
/
Valley College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
114 Apartments For Rent Near Valley College
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
63 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,529
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
North Hollywood
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful living experience awaits you at the Addison Apartments in Sherman Oaks, CA. Just minutes away from vibrant retail and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
10 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,658
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
910 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Valley Village
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
800 sqft
Welcome to Vue Laurel Canyon Apartments in Valley Village, CA where we make apartment renting simple. Strategically designed one and two-bedroom floor plans with quality craftsmanship and detailed finishes offer the finest in both style and comfort.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Tilden II Apartments
5008 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
Awesome Sherman Oaks location meets super convenient garden-style community! We would call that a match made in heaven! The Tilden II Apartments is walking distance to Gelson's Market, In-N-Out, Ventura Boulevard, and great local restaurants and
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Studio City
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
960 sqft
Just north of the Santa Monica Mountains and scenic Mulholland Drive is Studio Parc North, a beautiful apartment community with lush landscaping and a serene inner courtyard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
North Hollywood
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1013 sqft
Luxury living in NoHo. Resort-like pool with sundeck, pet spa, fitness center, rooftop lounge. USB charging stations, custom closets, hardwood floors. Across the street from the Orange/Red Metro lines.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Sherman Oaks
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1100 sqft
The Flats on Addison offers the latest in urban, contemporary lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
3 Units Available
Studio City
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. These luxury apartments in Studio City, CA offer our residents the finest in modern amenities, including controlled access, an elevator, and a laundry room on every floor.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Valley Village
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,090
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1089 sqft
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1200 sqft
Welcome to Mark Twain Apartments! Situated on the border of Sherman Oaks and Studio City, this luxury building is perfectly located to take advantage of the best of both neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1109 sqft
Within easy reach of Ventura Freeway, and near Van Nuys Recreation Center. Cozy one- to two-bedroom apartments featuring a balcony or patio. Amenities include a swimming pool, flower garden and on-site laundry. Assigned parking available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Vintage Sherman Oaks Charmer - Easy Freeway Access - Sherman Oaks, CA -Come enjoy a life connected to the best LA has to offer at Casa Vieja! We have beautiful, bright, and spacious one bedroom, one bath apartment available right now.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1350 sqft
Luxury community tucked into a quiet neighborhood that's within walking distance of area shops and bistros. Each apartment offers a wet bar, large closets, modern kitchen and granite countertops. On-site fitness center, pool and grills.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Sunkist Park
Sherman Oaks Gardens
5415-5425 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherman Oaks Gardens! We are just a mile to Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Archlight Theatres, 24-Hour Fitness, Cheesecake Factory, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Encino & Balboa Golf Course, Hjelte Sports Center, and
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
14520 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks just a mile from Ventura Boulevard, Magnolia Terrace offers two-bedroom apartment homes with open concept layouts and premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
2 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
985 sqft
At Regency Apartments, we work hard to ensure our residents are happy to call our community home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while providing great service and unique amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with in-home washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen, private patio/balcony, and designer fixtures. Community has resort-style pool and spa, entertainment lounge and easy access to 405 and 101 freeways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley Village
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Burbank Village Apartments offers comfortable apartment home living. We are conveniently located in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles Valley College, and adjacent to Burbank Boulevard Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Valley Glen
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodridge, a wonderful newly remodeled 30-unit garden-style community in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Village
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1270 sqft
Quality living the way it is meant to be in a highly desirable Valley Village, CA location situated between Studio City and Sherman Oaks - welcome to your new home at Club Riverside Apartments! The perfect complement to any renter's lifestyle, our
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Greater Valley Glen
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
859 sqft
Be the first to live in our newly renovated apartment homes, with hardwood and tile floors, new kitchen appliances, (stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) and enjoy cooking on the beautiful granite kitchen counter top.