Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access online portal package receiving yoga

Live Easy. Live Lavish. Live The View. Relaxed sophistication with a distinctive style, The View offers palatial panoramas of the Los Angeles skyline, refined design and fresh modernism in the heart of LA's Koreatown. Luxury awaits in The View's Studio, One, and Two Bedroom residences, offering a wide selection of floor plans to suit your lifestyle. The residences bring warmth and comfort to an otherwise minimalist design, offering a suite of high-quality fixtures and finishes that include: Stainless Appliances, Caesarstone Granite Countertops, Wood-Inspired Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, LG Washer/Dryer, Private Balconies in select homes, and stunning City Views of DTLA and the Hollywood Hills. Building amenities include: a Resort-Style Pool with Private Sundeck, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Social Lounge with Billiards, LED TV, and Kitchenette, Controlled Access & Video Monitoring, WiFi in Common Areas, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Professional Management Onsite, and much more!