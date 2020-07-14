All apartments in Los Angeles
The View
The View

3460 W 7th St · (833) 579-5571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3460 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Live Easy. Live Lavish. Live The View. Relaxed sophistication with a distinctive style, The View offers palatial panoramas of the Los Angeles skyline, refined design and fresh modernism in the heart of LA's Koreatown. Luxury awaits in The View's Studio, One, and Two Bedroom residences, offering a wide selection of floor plans to suit your lifestyle. The residences bring warmth and comfort to an otherwise minimalist design, offering a suite of high-quality fixtures and finishes that include: Stainless Appliances, Caesarstone Granite Countertops, Wood-Inspired Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, LG Washer/Dryer, Private Balconies in select homes, and stunning City Views of DTLA and the Hollywood Hills. Building amenities include: a Resort-Style Pool with Private Sundeck, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Social Lounge with Billiards, LED TV, and Kitchenette, Controlled Access & Video Monitoring, WiFi in Common Areas, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Professional Management Onsite, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The View have any available units?
The View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The View have?
Some of The View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View currently offering any rent specials?
The View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The View pet-friendly?
Yes, The View is pet friendly.
Does The View offer parking?
Yes, The View offers parking.
Does The View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The View have a pool?
Yes, The View has a pool.
Does The View have accessible units?
No, The View does not have accessible units.
Does The View have units with dishwashers?
No, The View does not have units with dishwashers.
