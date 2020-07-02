4772 Templeton Street 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Templeton - Property Id: 85089



Only 5 units on the lot. with Spectacular city View

It Is centrally located close to Downtown Los Angeles, Highland Park, Alhambra and Pasadena. Its minutes to Cal State, USC, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, China Town, Staples Center and Old Town Pasadena

One parking space, Air conditioning, on sight pay washer and dryer, granite top, ceramic tile, and laminate floor.

only one inside trained cat no Dogs

Call John or Maria at 818-240-8816 Email jmyateem@hotmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85089

No Dogs Allowed



