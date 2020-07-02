All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4772 Templeton Street 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4772 Templeton Street 2
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

4772 Templeton Street 2

4772 Templeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4772 Templeton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Templeton - Property Id: 85089

Only 5 units on the lot. with Spectacular city View
It Is centrally located close to Downtown Los Angeles, Highland Park, Alhambra and Pasadena. Its minutes to Cal State, USC, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, China Town, Staples Center and Old Town Pasadena
One parking space, Air conditioning, on sight pay washer and dryer, granite top, ceramic tile, and laminate floor.
only one inside trained cat no Dogs
Call John or Maria at 818-240-8816 Email jmyateem@hotmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85089
Property Id 85089

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5444173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have any available units?
4772 Templeton Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have?
Some of 4772 Templeton Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 Templeton Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4772 Templeton Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 Templeton Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4772 Templeton Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4772 Templeton Street 2 offers parking.
Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4772 Templeton Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have a pool?
No, 4772 Templeton Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 4772 Templeton Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 Templeton Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 Templeton Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College