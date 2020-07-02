4772 Templeton Street 2

Amenities
Templeton - Property Id: 85089
Only 5 units on the lot. with Spectacular city View
It Is centrally located close to Downtown Los Angeles, Highland Park, Alhambra and Pasadena. Its minutes to Cal State, USC, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, China Town, Staples Center and Old Town Pasadena
One parking space, Air conditioning, on sight pay washer and dryer, granite top, ceramic tile, and laminate floor.
only one inside trained cat no Dogs
Call John or Maria at 818-240-8816 Email jmyateem@hotmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85089
Property Id 85089
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5444173)