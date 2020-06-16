All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM

Lindley

5536 Lindley Ave · (747) 202-6248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Encino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,652

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,897

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
alarm system
lobby
Lindley Apartments, in Encino, CA is located just steps from Ventura Blvd and the 101 and 405 freeways. These spacious one- and two-bedroom homes feature 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, in-home washer and dryer and open, modern kitchens with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community has everything you're looking for: enjoy a workout in the 24-hour, two-story fitness center overlooking the lush courtyard and pool area, grill out with friends or unwind after a long day at the pool and/or sundeck. Visit us at Lindley Apartments to see what you've been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 60
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindley have any available units?
Lindley has 3 units available starting at $2,652 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Lindley have?
Some of Lindley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindley currently offering any rent specials?
Lindley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lindley pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindley is pet friendly.
Does Lindley offer parking?
Yes, Lindley offers parking.
Does Lindley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lindley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindley have a pool?
Yes, Lindley has a pool.
Does Lindley have accessible units?
No, Lindley does not have accessible units.
Does Lindley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lindley has units with dishwashers.
