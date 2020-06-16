Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna alarm system lobby

Lindley Apartments, in Encino, CA is located just steps from Ventura Blvd and the 101 and 405 freeways. These spacious one- and two-bedroom homes feature 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, in-home washer and dryer and open, modern kitchens with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community has everything you're looking for: enjoy a workout in the 24-hour, two-story fitness center overlooking the lush courtyard and pool area, grill out with friends or unwind after a long day at the pool and/or sundeck. Visit us at Lindley Apartments to see what you've been missing.