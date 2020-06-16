Amenities
Lindley Apartments, in Encino, CA is located just steps from Ventura Blvd and the 101 and 405 freeways. These spacious one- and two-bedroom homes feature 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, in-home washer and dryer and open, modern kitchens with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community has everything you're looking for: enjoy a workout in the 24-hour, two-story fitness center overlooking the lush courtyard and pool area, grill out with friends or unwind after a long day at the pool and/or sundeck. Visit us at Lindley Apartments to see what you've been missing.